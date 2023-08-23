The LSU volleyball team takes the court for its first game of the season this Friday against UCLA. With a few changes to the roster, we’ll be going over every player under every position leading up to the game.

Yesterday, we went over the setters. Today, we’ll be covering the middle blockers:

Anita Anwusi | 6-feet-3-inches | Graduate student | No. 11

Anwusi returns this season as the most experienced and explosive middle for the Tigers, earning a spot on the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team. She is also one of two graduate students at LSU who has spent their entire career in the purple and gold.

Football Notebook: LSU begins preparation for season opener versus Florida State As LSU football starts to shift from fall camp to game preparation this week, head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media Tuesday for his last …

Last season, Anwusi anchored the middle blocker position for the Tigers, starting in and playing for the entirety of every game. Her team-leading 1.14 blocks per set and .289 hitting percentage led to her first AVCA South All-Region Honorable Mention selection.

During the offseason, Anwusi also received an invitation to join the USA Collegiate National Team and train alongside the Women’s National Team. She is the sixth LSU player in program history to receive an invite, becoming the first since 2013.

Anwusi is an athletic middle that plays with a lot of fire, and with the additional training she completed with the CNT, her game has definitely improved. If she can perfect the connection with her setter, she’ll definitely be one to watch this season.

Alia Williams | 6-feet-1-inches | Senior | No. 12

Filling the spot of MB2 for the Tigers last season, Williams started and played in every match. Because of the graduation of Whitney Foreman prior to the 2022 season, LSU needed a new MB2 and Williams stepped up and contributed to the Tigers’ success significantly.

The main concern with Williams is her defense at the net; she wasn’t the strongest blocker last season, averaging 0.83 per set. Now, that’s what the offseason is for. If Williams put in the work this offseason to improve her blocking technique, she could have an even better season this time around.

Considered to be silent but deadly, Williams knows how to catch other teams' blockers off guard to find the floor for a kill. With a .259 hitting percentage last season, Williams set multiple career highs in her third year with the Tigers and comes back for her fourth year with hopes of continuing right where she left off.

Alexis Roberson | 6-feet-3-inches| Redshirt freshman | No. 17

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith suspended by NCAA for season opener against Florida State LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the team's season opener versus Florida State due to a one-game suspension from the NCAA, accordin…

Roberson redshirted last season, so we have yet to have a full understanding of her abilities as a collegiate-level player. She saw time on the court during this year’s Purple and Gold Scrimmage on Aug. 19.

Coming out of high school, Roberson was a top-100 recruit and won first place at Nationals USA Division with her club team, Houston Juniors.

Roberson showed promise during the Purple and Gold Scrimmage, so she may be a topic of conversation in the decision of who gets the second starting middle blocker spot.

Mackenzie Boyer | 6-feet-3-inches | Freshman | No. 0

Boyer didn't play in the Purple and Gold Scrimmage. At this time, there has been no announcement of her redshirting this year.

Angie Lee | 6-feet-2-inches | Freshman | No. 4

Lee comes into the LSU gym with club experience from Skyline Volleyball. She played during the Purple and Gold Scrimmage and showed how well she can move at the net and follow the ball.

The connection with her setter is the biggest area of focus; if she has a consistent connection with her setter, she could be dangerous in the middle for LSU.

Who will fill MB1 and MB2 for the Tigers?

Anwusi and Williams both return this season after playing in the NCAA Tournament last season, and they both come back with eyes on a further run. With young talent in the gym, though, all spots are up for grabs.

What the Tigers need is a physical, athletic middle that can watch the other teams’ setter effectively to block their hitters while also being able to transition off the net for kills.

​​Find out who gets to defend the net for LSU this Friday when the Tigers begin their season at home against UCLA at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match is available for streaming on SEC Network+.