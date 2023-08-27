LSU football announced who will wear its prestigious No. 7 and No. 18 jerseys this season on Saturday, but this time was different than in the past.
Offensive tackle Will Campbell was awarded No. 7 for the 2023 season but will wear it as a patch on his jersey due to NCAA rules.
“This year we wanted to highlight the group that doesn’t get much notoriety. We went with Louisiana bred Will Campbell. I like the significance of the left tackle because he is a playmaker who must protect the quarterback every play,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement.
The No. 7 jersey has historically gone to a playmaker since the tradition started with Patrick Peterson in 2008, and Campbell is the first lineman to wear the number since then. Since Kelly’s arrival, the jersey now honors players from Louisiana.
“We want to build upon the tradition of No. 7 and award it to the best player from the state of Louisiana," Kelly said in a statement, "that's why Will deserves it, and I know he will wear it with pride."
A Monroe native, Campbell is the second player to wear No. 7 under Kelly after Kayshon Boutte, a New Iberia native, wore it last season.
Campbell, a sophomore, started 13 of LSU’s 14 games last season, missing one game due to a medical event. He impressed as a freshman, and earned Preseason First Team All-Southeastern Conference honors for the upcoming season.
Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was awarded the prestigious No. 18 jersey, becoming the 18th player to earn the number since the tradition started in 2003.
“The number 18 has great historical significance with our program,” Brian Kelly said in a statement. “It’s a number that has national championship significance with Matt Mauck wearing it in 2003 and leading LSU to its first national title since 1958. He passed it on to Jacob Hester who won a national championship in 2007."
“It’s worn by a player who represents the traits and spirit associated with a successful program and that’s Mekhi,” Kelly said.
The No. 18 jersey has historically represented leadership, both on and off the field. Wingo represented LSU at SEC Media Day and is a member of the SEC Football Leadership Council.
On the field, Wingo earned Third Team All-American honors last season along with preseason First Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He was LSU’s most productive player on the interior defensive line last season, filling the hole left in Maason Smith’s absence. Wingo finished the season with 47 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Wingo enters his junior season in 2023, his second at LSU. He started his college career at Missouri before transferring to LSU after his freshman season. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021, making 27 tackles with two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one touchdown.