The Reveille sports editor Kennedi Landry caught up with The George-Anne sports editor Kaitlin Sells ahead of LSU football's season opener against Georgia Southern on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Landry: Why does Georgia Southern still run the triple option, and what makes them so successful with it?
Sells: We still run it because it works for us. Looking at our program’s statistics since 1997, our win percentage while running the opinion is 72% versus a 36.5% while not running the option. Back in the dark days of the Tyson Summers Era, the Eagles went 2-10, and a lot of people attribute that to the straying from the triple option offense. We have a strong running game, and the triple option capitalizes on that, as it's no secret we're not a passing team (if anyone remembers, we upset the University of Florida in 2013 without completing a pass). Sure, it’s outdated, and not many teams run it, but it works for us. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.
Landry: LSU has struggled with non-Power Five opponents in recent season. What do you think Georgia Southern needs to do to pull up BIGGGGGG upset?
Sells: Staying resilient. I feel that mental game is just as important as the physical aspect of things in these games, especially for GS. Going up against a big SEC school is intimidating, and I’m sure there will be nerves at play. We have the skill on both sides of the ball to put up a fight, but our mental game has to stay resilient. It’s a given LSU is going to put up a touchdown on our defense, but the question is how the Eagles will respond. Will they give up or keep fighting?
Landry: There was an off-the-field situation with quarterback Shai Werts, but he has since been cleared to play. How important is he to the success of this team?
Sells: Werts plays a key role in our offense. This is his third year in the starting quarterback slot, and he’s become a huge leader on the team. He started his career as an Eagle a little rocky, as his first season as starting quarterback the team went 2-10. Last season he proved that he deserves the spot after showing for a 10-3 season as well as helping to seal our second bowl game win in school history. Werts does a very good job of controlling the offense with a steady hand. He seems to be very comfortable and confident while calling plays and making decisions inside the triple option. It is a huge relief for the Eagles that the off-the-field situation was cleared up and Werts has been cleared to play.
Landry: What are the weaknesses of this team heading into the season?
Sells: It’s not necessarily a weakness, but I feel the team is still getting used to working with each other. We lost a lot of key players last year such as Wesley Fields, Ian Bush and Curtis Rainey, and gained some new players that’ll help fill those now empty slots. With it being the beginning of the season, they haven’t necessarily gotten the chance to play REAL football together as a team, if that makes sense.
Landry: Game prediction?
Sells: I predict LSU takes the win, but I expect the Eagles to put up a fight and possibly give the Tigers a run for their money. An upset wouldn’t surprise me.