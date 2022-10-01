It was a true battle of the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday as the LSU Tigers headed into their first SEC match on the road against Auburn. LSU took the game with a score of 21 points to Auburn's 17.
The LSU offense began the first half of the game with not a whole lot of action. Jayden Daniels held down the fort once again for the purple and gold. In the first half alone, Daniels threw for only 80 yards. With 17 of his attempts made in the first half, only eight were complete. This performance was quite polarizing to that of Robby Ashford, Auburn’s starting quarterback. Ashford threw for 247 passing yards in just the first half, and on 20 of his attempts, 12 were complete.
Daniels led LSU until the tenth minute mark in the fourth quarter. He finished his performance with 80 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, and threw for a 40% completion rate. Garrett Nussmeier took over for Daniels in the fourth.
LSU garnered a total of 270 yards to Auburn's 438.
The LSU defense put on a rather solid performance. Jay Ward headlined the defensive performance in tackles, along with Mekhi Wingo, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari. Ojulari led LSU’s depth chart in sacks.
The Auburn Tigers held a lead until the end of the third quarter, when John Emery Jr. completed a 20 yard touchdown to give LSU the upperhand, a score of 21 to Auburn’s 17. Going into the fourth quarter, LSU carried the energy of that third quarter touchdown, denying any opportunity for Auburn to come away with the win. Auburn, however, never stopped fighting, making this matchup an exciting one until the very last second struck down from the clock.