LSU secured its first 10-win season since 2019 after a dominant 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers were in firm control of the game from the beginning, dominating the Boilermakers on both sides of the ball. After punting on its first drive, LSU scored on six consecutive drives, and didn't allow any Purdue points until the fourth quarter.

Offensively, LSU attacked Purdue in numerous way, finding easy success in each. Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier each had big games passing, combining for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Nabers also made plays at quarterback, tallying 50 yards on a pair of trick plays, one of which resulting in a touchdown.

Nabers was the most dominant player for LSU on offense, catching nine passes for 163 yards in a touchdown to go along with his 50 yards and touchdown through the air.

Daniels led the way for LSU in rushing, in an attack that also featured John Emery Jr., Noah Cain and Derrick Davis Jr. LSU finished the game with 225 yards rushing.

Defensively, LSU held Purdue to just 249 yards of total offense and seven points. Greg Brooks Jr. led the way for the Tigers on defense, finishing with five tackles and an interception.

This win improves the Tigers to 10-4, and is their first bowl win since the 2019 season.