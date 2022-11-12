In a cold, sloppy game, LSU had enough to outlast Arkansas, winning 13-10.
The Tigers struggled offensively throughout, but were led by an impressive performance from the defense. Freshman Harold Perkins led the way, putting together the best game of his young career with eight tackles and four sacks. The defense as a whole finished the game allowing just 249 yards of total offense.
Offensively, LSU did find some success running the ball, finishing the game with 198 yards rushing. Josh Williams led the effort for the Tigers on the ground, finishing with 122 yards and one touchdown.
Despite LSU being in control for most of the game, Arkansas got within three points in the fourth quarter. This set up a close finish, but LSU closed the game out late. Arkansas had one final drive with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but a fumble forced by Perkins was the final nail in the coffin for the Razorbacks.
LSU now improves to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC play. LSU will face UAB next week at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium