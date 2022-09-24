The LSU Tigers collected their third win in Death Valley against the New Mexico Lobos. LSU took the game by a score of 38-0.
Jayden Daniels led the Tigers on the field against New Mexico. He finished his performance with 279 passing yards and 37 rushing yards. Daniels completed 83% of his attempts.
Garrett Nussmeier was sent in for Daniels's relief. He played for the remainder of the second half and completed 90% of his attempts.
Tiger offense was able to break through any type of defense that the Lobos attempted to shove against them. LSU collected a total of 633 yards of offense. Noah Cain headlined the Tigers’ offense tonight, he garnered 94 yards and accounted for two of LSU’s touchdowns.
Fans saw more of Jack Bech in the wide receiver role today, with Kayshon Boutte’s absence. Bech played a key role as LSU’s punt returner as well.
LSU defense put forth a stellar outing, allowing little opportunity for the Lobos' offense to be successful. The Lobos only garnered 88 yards of total offense. New Mexico finished the game with nothing on the board.