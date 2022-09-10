History was made in Baton Rouge tonight as the Southern University Jaguars made the 30 minute drive to Death Valley to face the LSU Tigers for the first time in each program’s history. LSU took the game by a score of 65-14
The LSU offense seemed to make a complete turn around from the slow and error filled performance they put on against FSU in the season opener. In just the first quarter of the game, LSU totaled 37 points, the most in a first quarter in program history. LSU was able to get Kayshon Boutte involved early, as the receiver garnered six touches on the ball for 83 yards.
Jayden Daniels led the offense once again. The quarterback brought fire to the first drive of the game, ringing in his first LSU touchdown, as well as the first on the scoreboard with an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Daniels completed his outing in the first few minutes of the second quarter.
He tallied 137 passing yards and three touchdowns, before Garrett Nussmeier was called to the field. For Nussmeier’s first outing of the season, he totaled 183 passing yards. In the fourth quarter, fans got to see just a glimpse of what true freshman, Walker Howard, potentially brings to the program. Howard had three rushes for 15 yards.
LSU’s defense continued to perform as a powerhouse, only allowing Southern to score just twice on the night. The Tigers will be at home again next week to face Mississippi State.