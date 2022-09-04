The Brian Kelly era at LSU got off to a shaky start as LSU football lost its season opener to Florida State.
LSU struggled in every facet if the game, and never seemed in it after the first drive. The troubles started on the Tiger offensive line as constant pressure kept LSU from establishing an offensive rhythm. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found success running the ball early on, but struggled to get the passing game going, do in part to the constant pressure.
Defensively, LSU struggled on third down, which was the difference in the game. Florida State was 11-17 on third down, putting together multiple sustained drives which tired the LSU defense.
Special teams was the final nail in the coffin for LSU, headlined by two muffed punts by Malik Nabers. The second of the two came with just over two minutes remaining.
LSU put together a heroic drive scoring, to potentially tie the game, but a blocked extra point sealed LSU's fate.
LSU will return home next week to face Southern. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.