LSU got itself back in the win column against Florida, earning an impressive 45-35 win in Gainesville.
LSU's offense was the story of the game, putting up 528 total yards. The effort was led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, as he finished the game with 349 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and 44 more yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring on each of its first half possessions, and led 28-21 at half time. LSU grew its lead all the way to 21 in the second half, but a fourth quarter comeback from Florida brought the Gators within seven points in the fourth quarter.
LSU weathered the storm, though, putting together an impressive drive late that ended in a field goal to put the game away. That effort was led by running back Josh Williams, who had another impressive game, finishing with 14 carries for 104 yards.
This game serves as a nice momentum boost for LSU heading into the rest of SEC play. The Tigers will continue their gauntlet in the SEC next week with a home game against Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.