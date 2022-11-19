In its last home game of the 2022 season, LSU kept its momentum going, beating UAB 41-10.
Both teams started the game hot, scoring on each of their first possessions. However, from that point forward it was all LSU. The Tigers outscored the Blazers () the rest of the way, putting together a good performance on both sides of the ball.
LSU's defense was dominant through much of the contest, only giving up 10 points on 263 yards of total offense. Greg Penn III led the way with seven tackles and Harold Perkins was impressive again tallying two tackles for loss.
Offensively LSU was efficient through out. Jayden Daniels put together an improved performance from last week, throwing for 297 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown. Malik Nabers was his top target, catching seven passes for 129 yards.
LSU now prepares for one final regular season matchup next week before heading to the SEC Championship. LSU will travel to College Station, Texas, next week to face Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.