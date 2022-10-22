In true homecoming fashion, LSU shut down the University of Mississippi in what became an extremely heated matchup until the very last minute. The Tigers took the game with 45 points to the Rebels’ 20 points, right before what felt like all of Tiger Stadium took the field.
Ole Miss arrived in Baton Rouge with not a single loss, going 7-0 on the season before facing LSU in Death Valley.
LSU has been notorious for shaky first quarters, and against Ole Miss, it was no different. In just the first two minutes of the game, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins found himself a spot in the end zone. Then, with six minutes left in the first quarter, he was able to do it again. With only a successful field goal to end the first quarter with, the Tigers were trailing the Rebels 14-3.
In the second quarter, LSU quickly worked to gain back the lead. Jaray Jenkins noted a 34 yard touchdown to give the Tigers the edge. It seemed that the energy for the purple and gold had finally been reignited. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found a gap in the Rebels' defense, allowing him to acquire a touchdown of his own. Ole Miss recorded just six points in this quarter.
The second half of the matchup was just a continuation of the energy that LSU had worked to build before halftime. There was no stopping Tiger offense and meanwhile, Ole Miss' offense slowly dissipated. The Rebels put up nothing on the board the entire second half.
LSU offense was truly the dark horse in this contest. Freshman Mason Taylor recorded the first touchdown of his LSU career and key receiver Kayshon Boutte led his team on the receiving end with 43 yards. Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin accounted for 76 and 55 rushing yards, respectfully.
Daniels found his stride with open receivers, and even made quite a few things happen on his own. The quarterback garnered 121 rushing yards and contributed three rushing touchdowns for LSU.
LSU was able to garner 500 total yards to Ole Miss' 404 total yards.