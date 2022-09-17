LSU struggled to get things going in the first quarter, but a second half surge led LSU to a 31-16 win over Mississippi State.
Its best quarter was the fourth by far, as LSU put up 21 points in the quarter. It was all started thanks to one play made by the special teams.
On a punt late in the third quarter, the Mississippi State returner muffed it, giving the Tigers the ball near the MSU 10. LSU would score a touchdown just four plays later, with a three-yard run from Daniels
The special teams unit struggled throughout the game, but that one play made up for it all.
After struggling to get rid of the ball early Daniels had a solid overall performance. He finished the game completing 60% of his passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, along with 16attempts on the ground for 93 yards and another touchdown.
The defense got things together on third down, with its opponents converting on just 21.4% of their attempts. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach also consistently had his team go for it on fourth down, but only converted 25% of those. Couple that with the fact that they held Will Rogers to 214 passing yards and sacked him 4 times, and that’s a great day for the Tiger defense.
After going down 13-0 in the first half, the Tigers outscored Mississippi State 31-3, dominating the second half and securing a huge victory to start SEC play. They get a small break from conference action next week, facing New Mexico.