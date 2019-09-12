When LSU faces Northwestern State this weekend, the Tigers will bring back a fan favorite alternate uniform combination — purple jerseys, white helmets and white pants.
Back With a New Look 😮 pic.twitter.com/RkFl8WR7ao— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 10, 2019
LSU has traditionally worn its white jerseys for home games and is one of few college programs to do so. The tradition started in 1958, when Coach Paul Dietzel decided that LSU would wear white jerseys for home games. Some fans even thought the purple jerseys were bad luck.
In 1995, Gerry DiNardo wanted to restore that tradition when he became head coach. The only issue was that the visiting team had to agree, which most did.
In recent seasons LSU doesn't wear the tradition jerseys for every home game, switching to the combination that they will wear against Northwestern, the purple jerseys/gold pants combo or any special alternate jersey.
So I decided to look back at all of LSU's alternative uniforms since 2009 —since that's as far as The Reveille's digital archive goes with color pictures — and rank them as I see fit.
1. White helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Last worn: 38-17 loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 21, 2015
LSU has multiple all-white alternate uniform combinations, but this one is by far my favorite. It's the closest to the traditional uniform but still stands out among the rest.
2. Throwbacks: white helmets, gold jerseys, white pants
Gridiron Gold uniform specs.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 12, 2016
Coming 9.17.16 to @LSUTigerStadium.#AllForLSU pic.twitter.com/CE6vcqt5k2
Last worn: 23-20 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 17, 2016
LSU has only worn gold jerseys three times. This win over Mississippi State was the most recent, previously coming at Florida in 1998 and against Vanderbilt in Tiger Stadium in 1996.
3. White helmets, purple jerseys, white pants
Last worn: 24-21 loss to Troy on Sept. 30, 2017
These were also worn for a win over South Carolina in 2015, which LSU fans like to remember more than the Troy loss.
4. Silent season: purple helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Last worn: 19-3 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 20, 2018
LSU wore these jerseys honoring the "Silent Season" of 1918, which the University did not field a football team due to World War I. The purple reflective helmets didn't get its proper due because it was a rainy night game, but they were an especially nice touch to a clean all-white uniform.
5. White helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Last worn: 45-10 win over Auburn on Oct. 22, 2011
Another all-white combination. Solid, but not my favorite. These uniforms were a special design by Nike, who attempted to market their pro-combat line in college football.
6. Old gold helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Last worn: 33-30 overtime win over Arkansas on Nov. 28, 2009
Another pro-combat set — I don't hate this combination, LSU just has a lot of better ones. And the old gold helmet just doesn't do it for me.
7. Gold helmets, purple jerseys, gold pants
Last worn: 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22, 2018
These are not visually pleasing. The end.