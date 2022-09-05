So many questions ran to the forefront of LSU fans’ minds in regards to how the team's new offense would perform in the first game of the season. Against the equally strong defense that Florida State possessed, it was evident that the winner of this game would be the team whose offense prevailed.

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels was at the center of those offensive questions, and as QB1 against Florida State, all eyes were on him for his first game in purple and gold.

LSU’s offensive line seemed to struggle from the get-go as Daniels was left vulnerable behind the line of scrimmage multiple times. More often than not, when Daniels remained in the pocket, he was left defenseless against the powerhouses of FSU’s defensive line. The Seminoles took advantage of that, racking up four sacks against the Tigers’ quarterback.

Nonetheless, there was no question as to why Daniels was chosen for LSU’s season debut. The athleticism and speed he portrayed was truly the saving grace of LSU’s offense. With the many cracks that had yet to be patched up within the offense, the Tigers needed a leader on the field that would consistently take whatever action necessary to move the ball down the field. Daniels was undeniably that leader, and ultimately accounted for 323 of LSU’s 348 yards of total offense. 114 of those were rushing yards.

Daniels’ specific ability as a quarterback became exactly what LSU needed to stay afloat, and though Daniels didn’t expect to start, he did know that the coaching staff would make a decision with the team’s best interest in mind.

“I just go out there and be me, every day being consistent. Now, I have to lead this team. Everything else is a decision that the coaches decided upon,” he explained.

Throughout the first half of the game, it was evident that Daniels was left to garner yards on his own. With incomplete passes to multiple receivers, and a stellar Seminole defense, yards gained came, what felt like, inch by inch, as LSU attempted to move towards a first down.

Daniels’ leadership qualities came even more to light after the game as he took accountability for the many mishaps that occurred within the LSU offense.

“The whole thing that we talked about in the quarterback room was controlling and keeping the rhythm of the offense. That’s our job. First half, I didn’t do a good job of keeping the rhythm of the offense. That’s not gonna help us win football,” Daniels explained.

Daniels also talked about Malik Nabers, the sophomore wide receiver that headlined the offensive performance with two muffed punts. Though many people are to blame for the outcome of LSU’s season opener, Nabers certainly felt the gravity in his mistakes.

“He’s like my little brother. You know, I know that he didn’t want that to happen. Nobody wanted that to happen and so things happen but I think that you gotta keep your head up. He cares, and he shows he cares. Mistakes happen in football, and today I just told him like, keep your head up. You’re gonna come out and make a play to help us win this game.”

Tempo did seem to change in the second half for the Tiger offense, as LSU began to create more opportunities for Daniels to send the ball down the field for receiving yards. Daniels explained that for him, a huge key to this switch was a quicker release of his passes. Florida State’s defensive line was unwavering and Daniels knew he would have to establish the changes necessary to be successful.

Kelly was impressed with the rhythm that Daniels especially seemed to settle into in that second half.

“He’s a threat, but we don’t want to rely on him having to go back there. When he does sit in the pocket, we saw his ability to find open receivers, show the patience and in particular on the last touchdown, he stayed in the pocket, showed great patience and found Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone,” Kelly said.

Fans undoubtedly noticed that change of pace in the last drive of the game, a 99 yard drive that ended in disappointment. In that final snap, Daniels found a gap up the middle of FSU defense, where Jenkins patiently awaited his pass. The wide receiver crossed the end zone as the final second ticked off of the clock. The score was 24-23 and the fate of LSU was held in the hands of a field goal, which was ultimately blocked.

With more success in the final minutes of the game than in the first hour, it's evident that LSU’s offensive line has more than enough potential to be successful. It could be expected that no matter the weaknesses in LSU’s offense, Daniels will remain a leader, both on and off of the field.