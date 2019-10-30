Alabama football coach Nick Saban said that star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a "game-time decision" for the upcoming clash against LSU on Nov. 9, according to ESPN.
Tagovailoa, who had surgery for his high ankle sprain 10 days ago, plans to return to practice Wednesday.
"I don't know how he's going to do in Wednesday's practice," Saban said Monday. "I don't know how he'll do after that. Is it fair to say I don't know? Nobody knows."
Prior to his injury, Tagovailoa was having one of the best season's in college football. Passing for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for an undefeated Alabama powerhouse, Tagovailoa was a top Heisman Trophy candidate.
If Tagovailoa is unable to play, backup quarterback Mac Jones will start instead.
Jones started last game against Arkansas where he completed 18 of his 22 passes for 235 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.