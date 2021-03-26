The LSU Board of Supervisors went behind the back of former President F. King Alexander, negotiated a contract with current Athletic Director Scott Woodward and forced Alexander to hire him, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported Friday.
The report focuses on an April 2019 meeting between Alexander and four board members. There, the ex-president said that then-board chair James M. Williams gave him an ultimatum: Fire Joe Alleva, then athletic director, and hire Woodward.
Williams denied to The Chronicle that he forced Alexander into making a change.
"King Alexander was never told, ‘You must do this or else; do this or you’re fired; do this or it’s not going to be good for you,’” he said.
The meeting in a private room at Juban's, a Baton Rouge creole restaurant, was held at the height of tension surrounding Head Basketball Coach Will Wade and allegations that he paid recruits. Alleva had suspended Wade just before the NCAA Tournament, after news broke that an FBI investigation had caught the coach on a wiretap discussing the payments.
Woodward is known to have a particularly strong relationship with NCAA President Mark Emmert. The two's friendship goes back to their early days working at LSU. Fans were reportedly frustrated with Alleva, who had overseen rocky, sluggish football seasons and suspended Wade at an inopportune time.
“They said ‘No, you have to fire [Alleva] tomorrow,” Alexander said.
Williams said the directive was less explicit.
“We had several discussions with King about where things were heading, and he just didn’t seem situationally aware,” Williams said. “Nero was on the fiddle, and Rome was burning. Board members had had discussions about: Hey, this is something that is perhaps not going as it should be, and this is within your purview. Do you have this under control?”
The board's direct influence over a change of athletic directors could violate LSU's regional accreditation standards. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) is reportedly investigating LSU's accreditation status. To receive federal financial aid, LSU must comply with regional accreditation standards.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.