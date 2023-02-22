Charges were dropped against LSU football player Malik Nabers following his Monday arrest on one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, according to Orleans parish Magistrate Court records.
The state refused charges against Nabers on the condition that he not have his gun returned to him, according to court documents.
Nabers was arrested Monday around 7:30 p.m. when officers in the French Quarter noticed an "L-shaped object" in his pocket, according to NOLA.com.
The officers asked Nabers if he had a permit, and when he said he didn't officers handcuffed him and brought him to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, according to NOLA.com.
Illegal carrying of a weapon is a misdemeanor in Louisiana, carrying a maximum sentence of six months and and maximum fine of $500, according to state law.