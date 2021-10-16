Less than two years after winning a National Championship, LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and LSU have reached a separation agreement that will be in effect at the end of the season, multiple media sources report.
The university is expected to pay Orgeron his entire buyout of $17 million to begin the search for a replacement.
LSU went 9-8 under Orgeron since winning the 2019 title.
#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow.Negotiations began last week before UF win.It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021
Orgeron signed a six-year contract extension in January 2020 after a joyous season. Outside of the undefeated 2019 run, LSU was 34-18 under Orgeron. The Tigers finished 5-5 in pandemic-adjusted 2020 season and were 4-3 in 2021 after Orgeron and the Tigers defeated Florida, 49-42. Before the Florida game, discussions about Orgeron's coaching status began, after heartbreaking losses to Auburn, Kentucky.
During these last two seasons, fans have been frustrated, seeing issues crop up time after time despite promises that the problems were fixed. Players have seemed checked out of games, and fans have undoubtedly been less motivated.
Orgeron lived up to the promise of being a fantastic recruiter, but that also led to his demise, as the players he brought in haven’t lived up to those expectations and star ratings. LSU’s talent on the field these last two seasons have underwhelmed, leading to results far below expectations.
Orgeron has also come under fire off the field. Most notably, a federal class action lawsuit against LSU and its athletics program says Orgeron failed to report and respond to allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against former star running back Derrius Guice. Orgeron has denied wrongdoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.