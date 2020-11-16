Steelers Saints Football

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) holds his hand to his heart during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans. The 41-year-old Brees, who is the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns, is entering his 20th NFL season and 15th with the New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

Drew Brees has five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, ESPN reported on Monday afternoon. 

The Saints discovered the injuries with an MRI and a x-ray on Monday. Brees suffered three broken ribs in the Saints win over the Buccaneers and two against the 49ers a week later, ESPN reported. The initial injuries were not seen until Monday's x-ray. 

Brees was sidelined for the second half of the 49ers game after taking a crushing sack at the end of the first half. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill alternated quarterbacking duties and led the Saints to a victory. 

It is unclear how much time Brees may miss. The 41-year-old contemplated retirement before this season, and it has been widely speculated that this campaign may be his last. 

