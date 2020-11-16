Drew Brees has five broken ribs and a collapsed lung, ESPN reported on Monday afternoon.
The Saints discovered the injuries with an MRI and a x-ray on Monday. Brees suffered three broken ribs in the Saints win over the Buccaneers and two against the 49ers a week later, ESPN reported. The initial injuries were not seen until Monday's x-ray.
It’s been clear for about two weeks that Brees was dealing with some stuff. He does everything exactly the same, every single day. His Wednesday routine at practice has been different.Then this yesterday was out of sorts. He never throws to the side. pic.twitter.com/6YaMqnkdOo— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 16, 2020
Brees was sidelined for the second half of the 49ers game after taking a crushing sack at the end of the first half. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill alternated quarterbacking duties and led the Saints to a victory.
It is unclear how much time Brees may miss. The 41-year-old contemplated retirement before this season, and it has been widely speculated that this campaign may be his last.