Former co-host of the legendary morning sports radio show Mike & Mike, Mike Greenberg, said LSU has "almost no chance" to win their matchup versus No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

"History says you have almost no chance."@Espngreeny doesn't have very much hope for LSU against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/5CJCpYUB8O — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 7, 2019

"Greeny," as he is affectionately known, gave his opinion in response to his coworkers, and former LSU football players, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears' excitement for the game.

"It breaks my heart to have to tell them the following, but history says you have almost no chance," Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up Thursday morning. "'At Alabama' have been the two scariest words in the football language for over a decade."

Greenberg did show some data, though. Over the past 11 years, Alabama's record in Tuscaloosa is 78-4, a 95% win rate.

The four losses have all come against SEC West rivals though. Most recently, Ole Miss, led by then quarterback Bo Wallace, upset the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn also won in Tuscaloosa in the legendary "Cam-Back" game in 2010, as did Texas A&M in 2012 with Johnny Manziel. LSU's lone win at Alabama in that span came in 2011's 9-6 "Game of the Century."

LSU comes into the game with Heisman favorite Joe Burrow under center hoping to make the Crimson Tide's home record a little worse. Alabama quarterback and Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa's status for Saturday's matchup is questionable. He suffered an ankle injury in the Crimson Tide's win over Tennessee on Oct. 19.