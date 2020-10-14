Updated 10:42 a.m. CT.
University of Florida football has sidelined 29 total players and two assistant coaches after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, leading the team to pause all football activities.
Nineteen University of Florida football players have tested positive for the coronavirus, The Alligator reported on Tuesday. Ten more players will go into mandatory quarantine after contact tracing efforts from the 19 cases, reported The Athletic on Wednesday.
Head Coach Dan Mullen said on his weekly conference call that the decision whether or not to play the game will likely be made on Wednesday after the team gets results from its latest round of testing.
Ed Orgeron said on the call that he would not be surprised if the teams would have to reschedule the game.
"If the best thing for us is not to play," he said, "we shouldn't play."
Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement on Tuesday that the school has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference, LSU and Texas A&M, their previous opponent.
SEC protocols require a team to take the field with a minimum of 53 scholarship players. The Athletic reported that 'most' of the 29 players are on scholarship. According to 247sports, Florida has 87 scholarship players.
The Gators are slated to host LSU on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. CT.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.