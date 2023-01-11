The LSU football program took a heavy hit Wednesday afternoon, as freshman quarterback Walker Howard was announced to be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal as first reported by Mike Scarborough of TigerBait.com.

Howard was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class according to Rivals and a four-star recruit according to On3 and 247sports.

In high school, he helped St. Thomas More win back-to-back Division II state titles in 2019 and 2020, along with a semifinals appearance in 2021. Howard's former St. Thomas More and LSU teammate, Jack Bech recently transferred from LSU to TCU.

Howard played in just two games during the 2022 season, completing two of four passes for seven yards.

This leaves three players remaining in LSU's quarterback room as Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier return and the Tigers add four-star freshman Rickie Collins.