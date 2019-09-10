A lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor, a former LSU gymnast, accuses New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions, according to multiple reports.
The lawsuit, which was filed in the Southern District of Florida and obtained by The New York Times, states Brown sexually assaulted Taylor twice in June 2017 and for a third time in May 2018.
Taylor says Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent. Then in a later incident in June 2017, Brown ejaculated on Taylor as she was watching a television show at his home. The second incident is backed by up text messages Brown sent Taylor, which were included in the lawsuit.
These are the emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his accuser in the rape court. pic.twitter.com/hGHEbiY8F6— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2019
The two met at Central Michigan where both were athletes in the 2009-2010 school year. Brown was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL draft, and Taylor later transferred to LSU, where she was gymnast in 2012 and 2013.
At some point Brown hired Taylor to be his trainer, but after the two instances in June 2017, Taylor ended her work with Brown. According to the lawsuit, Taylor returned as Brown's trailer after he made an apology.
Then on May 20, 2018, Taylor alleges Brown forced her face down into a mattress and raped despite her repeatedly telling him "no" and "stop."
“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”
Brown denied the allegations through his lawyer, claiming all sexual interactions between Taylor and himself were consensual. ESPN reporter Josina Anderson reports Brown intends to countersue for extortion.
STATEMENT REGARDING ANTONIO BROWN: https://t.co/yvEcRyilbt pic.twitter.com/0K9G8vJeG1— Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 11, 2019