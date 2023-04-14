Seven-foot center Will Baker has committed to LSU, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS.
He previously spent two seasons with Nevada before announcing his intentions to transfer on April 3.
In both seasons with the Wolfpack, Baker averaged over 10 points per game while shooting above 54% from the field and 35% from three.
He improved in most categories last season, averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 56% from the field and 84% from the free throw line while averaging 5.2 rebounds per game, all of which were career highs.
Prior to his time in Nevada, he committed to Texas as a four-star prospect and a top-ten center in the country. He spent one season with the Longhorns, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds on rough shooting percentages.
He's improved by the year and could be a huge part of LSU's rotation, considering its lack of depth when it comes to big men.