Game 3 of the LSU vs. South Carolina series has once again been moved due to inclement weather, with the current plan being to play it tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT. This comes after it had initially been moved forward to Friday.
The unfortunate implication of that is there's a chance a Game 3 doesn't happen. Saturday's weather in Columbia is projected to be just as bad if not worse than it was Friday afternoon.
The series currently sits in a 1-1 draw, with South Carolina taking Game 1 on Thursday and LSU taking Game 2 on Friday.
With every game in a conference series being required to be played within a three-day span, there's a good chance it will remain that way.