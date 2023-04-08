The final game of the LSU vs. South Carolina series has been cancelled due to expected severe weather in Columbia. The game will not be rescheduled for later in the season.
This comes after two previous attempts at moving the game to a susceptible time.
Prior to the cancellation, it had been moved from Saturday to Friday in preparation for it storming much of the day on Saturday. Then, it was moved back to the original date due to the weather picking up on Friday.
The series will conclude in a 1-1 draw, with South Carolina taking game one and LSU taking game two. Its next action will take place on Tuesday, as the Tigers travel to New Orleans to face a struggling Tulane team.