LSU Baseball vs. Indiana

LSU baseball sophomore Giovanni Digiacomo (7) bunts the ball during LSU's 7-4 victory against Indiana in Game 2 on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Alex Box.

 Abby Kibler

Louisiana Sportswriters Association has named LSU center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo the Louisiana Player of the Week, per LSU press release. 

DiGiacomo was on a complete tear last week as he batted 8-for14 at the plate to help lead LSU to four-consecutive wins. The Naples, Fl., native has raised his cumulative batting average from .261 to .382 during this span

Over the weekend against UMass Lowell, DiGiacomo was 7-for-11 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, five runs, three RBI and two steals. He is leading LSU in hitting this season. 

