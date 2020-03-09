Louisiana Sportswriters Association has named LSU center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo the Louisiana Player of the Week, per LSU press release.
DiGiacomo was on a complete tear last week as he batted 8-for14 at the plate to help lead LSU to four-consecutive wins. The Naples, Fl., native has raised his cumulative batting average from .261 to .382 during this span
Over the weekend against UMass Lowell, DiGiacomo was 7-for-11 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, five runs, three RBI and two steals. He is leading LSU in hitting this season.