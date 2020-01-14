LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady agreed to become the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to ESPN.
Brady, 30, was largely credited for LSU's remarkable offensive turnaround this season, one that ultimately led to a National Championship victory over Clemson. He was awarded the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach, for his efforts.
Before transforming an archaic Tigers' offense, Brady worked as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints and in various assistant roles for other universities.
Brady will be the youngest active offensive coordinator upon his return to the NFL.