Despite announcing his return to LSU for his senior year just weeks ago, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft via his twitter.

This announcement came just hours after LSU announced in a statement that Boutte would be unavailable for the upcoming Citrus Bowl. The statement didn't cite a reason for Boutte's absence, but noted that he's enrolled in classes at LSU for the spring semester.

Boutte's initial announcement that he would return to LSU was posted on his social media accounts on Dec. 5. Now, just over three weeks later, he reverses that decision. Boutte is the second LSU wide receiver to declare for the NFL Draft in the past month, following Jaray Jenkins on Dec. 12.

Boutte finished the season with 38 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.