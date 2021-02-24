Former LSU head football coach Les Miles is being investigated for harassing a former LSU student several years ago, the Advocate reported on Wednesday.
This is now surfacing as part of a wider investigation by the law firm Husch Blackwell into LSU's handling of sexual assault allegations from the USA Today article.
Miles had reached a settlement with the former student who accused him of "hitting on her," three sources told The Advocate. When reached out to on Wednesday morning, Miles denied that he made advances toward a student intern. "Thats not true," he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.