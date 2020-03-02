LSU baseball took a slide down in the rankings after it's weekend at the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park, where they dropped two-of-three games. LSU moves from No. 11 down to No. 21, according to D1baseball.com.
Despite dominate pitching performances by the Tigers' starting rotation, who combined struck out 23 batters and walked only five, the Tigers still fell short. This weekend clearly demonstrated that they can't do it alone.
LSU looked to start out the weekend really strong with a win over Texas on Friday night, and an early 4-0 lead over Baylor in game two, but after a blown lead, LSU struggled to regain their confidence.
The Tigers came back on Sunday with AJ Labas, who pitched a gem for the Tigers. Labas rode a no-hitter into the eighth inning, before surrendering the lone run of the game off a solo homer. Unfortunately for LSU, Oklahoma pitcher, Dane Acker one-upped Labas' outing to no-hit LSU for the first time since 1974.