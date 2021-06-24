LSU baseball has reportedly hired Jay Johnson, officially ending their month-long search for a new coach, The Athletic reported Thursday evening.
Johnson has led the Arizona Wildcats since 2015 and reached two College World Series. The 44-year old coach went 208-114 in six years with the recent 2021 team finishing with a 45-18 record and a Pac-12 Championship.
Johnson leaves the conference after six seasons to join LSU after recently being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. During his first season with Arizona, the team boasted a 49-24 record, the second-most in its school history while achieving runner-up in the College World Series.
The coach will now take on a six-time national championship program who hasn’t returned to the College World Series since 2017. Johnson will find a multitude of young talent on the Tigers’ roster, but also find gaps to fill from the probable departure of upperclassmen Landon Marceaux, Gavin Dugas, AJ Labas and a few more.
LSU’s other considerations reportedly included Oregon State coach Pat Casey, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan, Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett and East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin.