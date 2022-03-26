Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, LSU is expected to hire Cody Toppert of Memphis to Matt McMahon’s basketball staff. Toppert is the first staff member that has been brought to Baton Rouge.
Memphis assistant Cody Toppert is finalizing a deal to go to LSU, source told @Stadium. Nice first step for Matt McMahon on his staff. Toppert is an ex-NBA guy who also has recruiting ties - especially in the south.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2022
Toppert has been an assistant at Memphis since 2019 and before that was an assistant for the Phoenix Suns for two years. Cody Toppert is known to be one of the top analytics experts in college basketball, and is known for being a great developer of talent. He has been credited with the growth of players such as Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, T.J. Warren, Robert Covington, and Precious Achiuwa.
Under Toppert, players see a sharp rise in both shooting and defense. T.J. Warren, for example, rose from a 28.3% career three point average to a 42.8% average. This is a key first hire for McMahon’s staff. He's young, only 39, but a highly regarded name in coaching circles.
