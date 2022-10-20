As it stands, athletic director Scott Woodward’s current contract expires in 2025. He has effectively replaced coaching vacancies for three major sports, so it’s likely that LSU wishes to retain him as long as it can.
He’s receiving $1.375 million in 2022 and would receive $1.5 million the two seasons after that if he wasn’t extended. The proposed extension would increase his salary to $1.85 million per year starting in 2023. Along with that comes potential bonuses depending on the success of LSU Athletics, both in competition and academics.
Those bonuses would be $500,000 each, and he would receive them if LSU takes home a national title in any sport, wins three SEC championships across all sports or the football teams makes it to the College Football Playoffs before 2025.
LSU is also looking to expand its training room inside the football operations building, which would include areas for hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, a hyperbaric chamber, improved physician’s office, an infrared sauna and a sleep lab to aid in rehabilitation. The facility will be available to all of LSU's student-athletes.
It’s expected to be finished no later than October of 2024, with the expansions regarding rehabilitation and treatment expected to be finished by the summer of 2023. The goal is to not have the costs extend past $20 million, and Brian Kelly has already attributed $1 million so far.