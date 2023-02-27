After transferring from Ohio State to LSU as a senior and spending much of his second-to-last season of eligibility harboring injuries, it was expected that Tiger cornerback Sevyn Banks would remain on the team for his last year of eligibility. However, according to The Advocate, he has instead declared for the draft.
He recorded a total of 48 tackles through five seasons of college football, most of which came in 2020 when he started all eight of games for the Buckeyes.
Banks was expected to be an impactful player for the LSU secondary heading into the 2022 season, but he missed the first threes games with a knee injury, and a neck injury suffered against Auburn kept him out for the rest of it. He will look to up his draft stock at LSU's Pro Day later in spring.
The Tigers now return just one of the eight cornerbacks they had on the roster last season in sophomore Laterrance Welch. The most likely candidates to take Banks's place are the four cornerbacks it acquired from the transfer portal in Denver Harris, Zy Alexander, Duce Chestnut and JK Johnson.