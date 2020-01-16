LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is expected to become Baylor's next head coach, according to the Advocate.
Aranda, who was hired by Les Miles in 2016, is the highest paid assistant coaches in college football, making $2.5 million a year.
Former Baylor and now Carolina Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule hired former LSU assistant Joe Brady on Jan. 15.
LSU's loss of Aranda is the latest in a string of significant coaching and player departures from the 2020 National Championship team.
The list of LSU coaches who have left and players who declared for the draft stands at: Dave Aranda, Joe Brady, Justin Jefferson, Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, Lloyd Cushenberry, Jacob Phillips and Saahdiq Charles.