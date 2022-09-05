After leaving the field in the first quarter of LSU's opening game against Florida State, it's been reported that star defensive tackle Maason Smith tore his ACL on Sunday, as first reported by Julie Boudwin of Rivals. He will miss the remainder of the season.
On a second down run, safety Major Burns made an impressive tackle in the backfield, which got a celebration out of Smith. Amidst his celebration, he jumped and landed poorly on his left leg, immediately going to the ground.
Much to the dismay of LSU fans, he would require multiple trainers to walk him off the field, who immediately took him to the locker room. He was unable to return to the field.
The sophomore displayed incredible potential in his first season on the field, finishing the 2021-22 season with 19 total tackles (13 solo) and four sacks, which was second on the team. Many expected a huge second season for the talented lineman, with some calling him, Jaquelin Roy, BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye one of the best front fours in the country.
It's now up to Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors in the 2021-22 season, to fill his role, along with the remaining defensive line depth.