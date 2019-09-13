Tom Herman

In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Texas head coach Tom Herman works the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, in Lawrence, Kan. Herman and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron like the colors they’ll be wearing Saturday night when No. 6 Tigers meet No. 9 Texas in one of the top non-conference matchups of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

After LSU fans obtained some of the phone numbers of Texas players and coaches, Quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly received hundreds of texts from fans before and after LSU's victory last Saturday night, according to Bleacher Report.

Some on the LSU side went further as Texas Head Coach Tom Herman received a call from a couple of rowdy Tiger fans. Herman's wife, Michelle, a Hispanic-American, answered the call speaking Spanish. The LSU fans responded by insulting Michelle, calling Herman "a f------ c---" and "stupid beaner," according to Saturday Down South, a SEC football media outlet.

Twitter removed Herman's original tweet after she featured the caller's phone number in the video. However, by doctoring out the number, she reposted the video. 

This development comes two weeks after a University student was accused of directing racial slurs at a group of Asian-American students. The University is investigating that event. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

