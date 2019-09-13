After LSU fans obtained some of the phone numbers of Texas players and coaches, Quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly received hundreds of texts from fans before and after LSU's victory last Saturday night, according to Bleacher Report.

Some on the LSU side went further as Texas Head Coach Tom Herman received a call from a couple of rowdy Tiger fans. Herman's wife, Michelle, a Hispanic-American, answered the call speaking Spanish. The LSU fans responded by insulting Michelle, calling Herman "a f------ c---" and "stupid beaner," according to Saturday Down South, a SEC football media outlet.

*NSFW: This video contains vulgar language.

I’m reposting the first video, but this time I’m going to be #classy and #dobetter by following @Twitter guidelines to protect the poor racist.



On to Rice, vámonos! #HookEm 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/lHHglPp7sj — Michelle Herman (@belletjh) September 12, 2019

Twitter removed Herman's original tweet after she featured the caller's phone number in the video. However, by doctoring out the number, she reposted the video.

This development comes two weeks after a University student was accused of directing racial slurs at a group of Asian-American students. The University is investigating that event.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.