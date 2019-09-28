Everyone knew to be prepared when thousands of LSU fans took over Vanderbilt Stadium, but no one was expecting the impact they would have on the Nashville alcohol scene.

Tiger fans in Nashville drank a local Nashville bar out of vodka at 9 a.m., and fans at the Vanderbilt stadium later drank the stadium dry before the second quarter ended, draining the stadium's entire beer supply.

According to Commodores head coach Derek Mason, he was surprised about the alcohol situation.

"This is Nashville. No stadium should run out of beer," Mason said.

Mason also commented on how well Joe Burrow played during the game, saying Burrow was the "best" quarterback he has seen since arriving in the SEC.

Mason also said he thinks LSU has a chance to play in the SEC Championship game.