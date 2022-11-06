LSU will pay its second $250,000 fine of the football season, as fans rushed the field following LSU’s exciting win over Alabama. In a thrilling game that went to overtime, LSU pulled off a historic upset that put it in the driver’s seat for the SEC West title, which incited that reaction from fans.
This was the second straight game where fans took to the field, with fans also rushing it after the Tigers’ previous bout with Ole Miss. Following that event, LSU reached its third offense in violating the access to competition area policy, which means that unless the policy is updated, every time LSU rushes the field, it’ll incur a $250,000 fine.
Much to the relief of the university, that will likely be the last time fans rush the field this season, as the only remaining home game the Tigers host is against UAB.