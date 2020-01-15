After President Donald Trump had attended two of LSU's football games in the 2019 season, the team has decided to return the favor and visit the White House after winning the 2019 National Championship.
The Tigers plan to visit the White House on Friday to continue celebrating it's National Championship.
This marks the second time in less than a year that a Louisiana sports team will head to the White House. After the Little League World Series in 2019, Trump invited the Little League World Champions from the Eastbank to the White House.