LSU announced on Monday afternoon that they are hiring long-time NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to be the program's next passing games coordinator.

According to sports illustrated, Linehan will receive a two-year contract amounting to around $800,000. This amount is a huge cut from what LSU was paying former passing games coordinator, Joe Brady, who recently left the program to rejoin the NFL.

Linehan has spent a number of years working as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015 to 2018 and also worked with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.

Orgeron had said last week at his press conference that he was looking to get a big-name NFL guy to replace Brady, and and that he was looking for someone who either knows LSU's system "very well" or can "teach us something different."

"We're looking for different ideas," Orgeron said during LSU's national signing day press conference. "We're looking for things that can add to our already great offense."