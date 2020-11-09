The status of LSU-Alabama is in doubt after four LSU football players tested positive for COVID-19, The Athletic reported on Monday, and 'many more' are in quarantine after contact tracing.
The Tigers are down to only one scholarship quarterback, TJ Finley, no tight ends or longsnappers, The Athletic reported.
Per SEC rules, a team must have a minimum of 53 scholarship players to take the field. If a team meets minimum requirements, but is too thin at certain positions, then it can argue not to play the game.
LSU does not have any open dates left on their schedule after its game against Florida was postponed. If the Alabama game cannot be played, then it will most likely be canceled.
Sports Illustrated reported that the source of the outbreak is a party around Halloween.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.