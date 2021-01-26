LSU Football confirmed on Tuesday that they will hire Vikings' defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator.
Jones has coached DBs at Wisconsin, Hawaii and UCLA, as well as with the Bengals and Dolphins, and in the CFL. Jones also coached at two Louisiana high schools, Jeanerette (2004) and Franklin (2003). He also spent the 2002 season coaching safeties at Nicholls State.
The search for a defensive coordinator has ended.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.