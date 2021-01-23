ESPN reported Saturday night that LSU football will interview Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for the vacant defensive coordinator position on Sunday.
Jones has coached DBs at Wisconsin, Hawaii and UCLA, as well as with the Bengals and Dolphins, and in the CFL. Jones also coached at two Louisiana high schools, Jeanerette (2004) and Franklin (2003). He also spent the 2002 season coaching safeties at Nicholls State.
This comes in after Head Coach Ed Orgeron and Saints' Ryan Nielsen could not finalize a contract agreement.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.