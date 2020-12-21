LSU is expected to relieve Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini of his duties this week, The Advocate reported on Monday.
If fired, Pelini is owed a buyout of roughly $5 million. Earlier this year, LSU's athletic department announced layoffs and pay cuts to mitigate an estimated $80 million in losses, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pelini concluded his disappointing second stint in Baton Rouge with a victory in a shootout with Ole Miss. His defense forced six turnovers, but allowed 48 points and 558 yards of offense to the Rebels.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.