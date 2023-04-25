Standout freshman pitcher Chase Shores will miss the rest of the season due to a UCL tear, he announced via his Twitter on Tuesday.
His last action of the season came on March 31, when he tallied two strikeouts and allowed zero runs through two innings in a 6-4 win against Tennessee. He finished the season with a 1.96 ERA, 15 strikeouts and a strike-rate over 60%.
The freshman came out of the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Texas and No. 23 overall prospect according to Perfect Game. He was on track to being one of LSU's more involved pitchers in its bullpen prior to the injury.
While reliever Nate Ackenhausen returned last weekend and Garrett Edwards is could still return, Shores now joins Grant Taylor, Jaden Noot, Jason Bollman and Kaleb Applebey as pitchers who are out for the season.