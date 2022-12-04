LSU’s bowl game has officially been announced, as the Tigers are set to face off against Purdue (8-5) in the Citrus Bowl.



Though they were knocked out of BCS bowl projections following their upset loss to Texas A&M to close out the regular season, the Citrus Bowl is one of the most anticipated bowls outside of the College Football Playoff based on viewership. It typically produces some great matchups.

Last season, the Citrus Bowl pulled the eighth most viewers, placing behind the Peach Bowl with 6.457 million. It also placed fifth in the same category at the end of the 2019-20 season when Alabama and Michigan took the stage in Orlando.

The Tigers have appeared in the bowl three times since 2010, going 1-2 in those matchups. They lost to Penn State in 2010, back when it was called the Capital One Bowl, then went 1-1 in back-to-back Citrus Bowls in 2017 and 2018, beating Louisville and losing to Notre Dame.