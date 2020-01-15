Junior linebacker Patrick Queen announced his decision to forego his senior season at LSU and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Forever LSU💜💛 #LevelUp8 #GodsGlory pic.twitter.com/nselyp3SuQ— 🦅... (@Patrickqueen_) January 15, 2020
Following the National Championship win, Queen had told media at the champions press conference that his return was still up in the air.
"I'm not really sure yet," Queen told reporters. "Got to go home and talk to my parents and Coach O, do everything the right way. But LSU is always going to be capable of doing what we did this year."
Despite only starting one year at linebacker for the Tigers, Queen is still expected to be a draft-able prospect. The Louisiana native finished off his season with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
Queen shined on the national stage as he recorded eight tackles, 2.5 for loss and a half sack in LSU's victory over Clemson. Queen becomes the second underclassmen to declare for the draft along with junior safety Grant Delpit.